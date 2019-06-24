The Fourth of July is just a week away, and everyone knows that you can’t pull up at the function without rocking a proper set of themed kicks. Thankfully, Nike has all your festive footwear needs on lock with a new Air Max 1 colorway designed specifically for Independence Day.

The overall design incorporates the usual use of red, white and blue for a perfect patriotic finish, but this drop goes in a different route by utilizing the highly-debated Betsy Ross American flag design on the heel. As history goes, this was an early design for the official flag of the United States, with the circular star pattern signifying the original 13 colonies that declared independence in 1776 to create the USA as we know it today. Light grey overlays on the upper add a slight contrast in the design, and an all-black outsole also deflects from the Americana inspo to create something completely fresh. If you plan on keeping with the theme from head to toe come July 4th, these kicks are definitely a worthy option to get you from the cookout to the fireworks in style.

The Independence Day-themed Nike Air Max 1 hits select retailers and Nike SNKRS starting July 1 for $140 USD. Take a closer look below: