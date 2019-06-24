Nipsey Hussle was the winner of the Male Hip-Hop of the year award at the 2019 BET Awards. The show also celebrated his life with a tribute featuring YG, DJ Khaled and more.

Marsha Ambrosius sparked the tribute with a performance of “Real Big,” followed by YG’s performance of “Last Time I Checc’d.” The tribute was finished with “Higher,” the collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend from the Father of Asahd album.

In addition to the tribute performances, there was a video tribute that featured messages from Snoop Dogg, Ava DuVernay, Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson and more.

Before the performance, Nipsey Hussle was honored with the 2019 Humanitarian Award, which was accepted Lauren London who addressed the crowd: “I just want to thank you guys for all of the love and support and the marathon continues again.”

You can see the acceptance of the award below.