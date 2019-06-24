Snoop Dogg won for the Best Gospel category last night at the 2019 BET Awards.

His latest collection Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love features a Rance Allen-assisted single which took home the award for the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.

Similar to his Reincarnated album, released under the moniker Snoop Lion, the rap icon experimented outside of the Hip Hop genre with the Bible of Love. And apparently BET thinks the collection was good enough to win an award.

#BlackTwitter began reacting to Uncle Snoop’s recent victory.

Snoop Dogg won the “Best Gospel” #BET award beating Fred Hammond, Kirk Frankin, and Erica Campbell. pic.twitter.com/6SMquS1UxA — 👑Stephanie Victoria👑 (@CrownVictoria22) June 24, 2019

Wait. I saw a headline, Snoop Dogg won best gospel award at the BET awards?? Someone please help me understand, because…… Lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/v8nmvSs6z8 — He who has no name (@Midesworld) June 24, 2019

Never would I have ever imagined that Snoop Dogg would one be nominated for a gospel award and also win! #BETAwards — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 24, 2019

Snoop Dogg was unable to accept the award himself because he reportedly skipped the award ceremony to attend Mike Epps’ wedding.