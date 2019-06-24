As the neighborhood of Clinton Hill, Brooklyn gathered a few weeks ago to honor The Notorious B.I.G. by officially renaming his old block as Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Way, it now looks like you’ll be able to actually live like the King of Brooklyn by renting the old apartment he famously rapped about on “Juicy.”

The residence at 226 Saint James Place has been upgraded entirely since the days of it being a “one-room shack,” now boasting three bedrooms, a common roof deck, a library/den, common laundry and a bike room amongst other amenities.

Here’s how the full listing is described on compass.com, which unfortunately excludes any reference to its legendary former tenant:

“Amazing furnished three-bedroom home with additional den/office and separate dining room with best light is now available for rent in the desired neighborhood of Clinton Hill historic district.The limestone eight-unit condominium prewar building was recently renovated and maintains gorgeous pre-war details, like hardwood floors and high ceilings, The kitchen has been has granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage. This home also features a windowed dining room and a spacious southeast facing living room with an additional office. The building offers laundry, bike storage, and a common garden with plantings and barbecue area . One block from the subway and convenient to shops, restaurants and all Clinton Hill has to offer. Sorry No pet.”

For the 972 square foot apartment that The Notorious B.I.G once called home, the listing is asking for $4,000 per month. Grab two of your most trusted rap fiend friends and you’ll be “living better now” in no time. Just make sure to pass the credit check.

Take a look below to see if shacking up in a piece of Hip-Hop history is worth the monthly rent:

Images: compass.com