After last week’s revelation that Beyoncé and Donald Glover recorded a cover version of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” for the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, Disney now unveils the full tracklist for the soundtrack filled with a few other song surprises.

1. Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M – “Circle of Life / Nants’ Ingonyam”

2. Hans Zimmer – “Life’s Not Fair”

3. Hans Zimmer – “Rafiki’s Fireflies”

4. JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver – “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”

5. Hans Zimmer – “Elephant Graveyard”

6. Chiwetel Ejiofor – “Be Prepared (2019 Version)”

7. Hans Zimmer – “Stampede”

8. Hans Zimmer – “Scar Takes the Throne”

9. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover – “Hakuna Matata”

10. Hans Zimmer – “Simba Is Alive!”

11. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen – “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

12. Beyoncé / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen – “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”

13. Hans Zimmer – “Reflections of Mufasa”

14. TBA

15. Hans Zimmer – “Battle for Pride Rock”

16. Hans Zimmer – “Remember”

17. Elton John – “Never Too Late”

18. Lebo M – “He Lives in You”

19. Lebo M- “Mbube”

A few familiar voices from the original 1994 soundtrack make a return this around. Most notably are Hans Zimmer, Lebohang “Lebo M.” Morake and Elton John, the latter musician taking a step back from his original role as lead music composer — he still receives writing creds for majority of the tracks — in favor of a sole song titled “Never Too Late.” Surprises come by way of vocal contributions from John Oliver, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who’ve each proven to be comedic performers on TV and film but haven’t truly shown off their musical side. Chiwetel Ejiofor, who proved his vocal chops with the 2005 film adaptation of Kinky Boots, will sing Scar’s classic tune “Be Prepared,” a song that many weren’t even sure would appear in the remake.

The most anticipated tracks are of course those from the film’s stars Donald Glover and Beyoncé, who in addition to the aforementioned duet will also pop up on other songs. Glover will join Eichner, Rogen and Young Simba (JD McCrary) on the fan-favorite cut “Hakuna Matata,” meanwhile Queen Bey is rumored to be the featured singer on the 14th track currently listed as “TBA.” A recent article by Fandango exclusively reports via an interview with director Jon Favreau that it’ll be an entirely new song written by Beyoncé with guidance from Hans and Lebo M. However it turns out, we’re sure she’ll be the soundtrack’s standout.

Pre-order the soundtrack for Disney’s upcoming remake of The Lion King right now on Amazon, and expect it to arrive on the same day as the film’s theatrical release on July 19.