Legends of the art world have long been muses for fashion imprints to be inspired by, as we saw most recently with the new Basquiat bag collection by Herschel Supply. Now, Vans Vault is honoring the work of iconic Mexican portrait artist Frida Kahlo in a collection featuring three of the brand’s most popular sneaker models.

The set includes iterations of the Authentic, Slip-On and Sk8-Hi, each incorporating aspects from the work of someone who we’d personally consider both a SOURCE LATINO pioneer and HER Source heroine. The Authentic takes inspiration from her 1954 watermelon painting titled “Viva La Vida,” reportedly completed just eight days before her death at the age of 47. The Sk8-Hi utilizes the iconic 1939 oil painting “Las Dos Fridas,” more famously known as “The Two Fridas” in its English translation. The Slip-On may be the one that draws in the most attention as it displays one Frida’s most memorable self portraits, the 1940 “Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird,” currently residing in the Nickolas Muray Collection at the University of Texas at Austin. While Vans could’ve surely went on for days with shoes designed after her classic works of art, the three chosen for this roundup make for the perfect set.

Check for all three sneakers in the Frida Kahlo x Vans Vault Footwear Collection to hit select retailers starting this Saturday (June 29). See them all below: