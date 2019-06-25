This Thanksgiving, a new suspense thriller titled Queen & Slim will hit theaters from the minds of Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe that puts a melanin-covered spin on the classic “lovers on the run” story arch.

The film’s titular characters are played by Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and rising actress Jodie Turner-Smith in her first leading role. The plot centers around a Tinder-esque diner date gone horribly wrong, ending with Kaluuya’s character shooting a white cop and leading the duo on a viral cross-country journey against authorities. The actual “Black Bonnie & Clyde” moniker is bestowed on the pair by a character played by seasoned actor Bokeem Woodbine. He’s joined by a love interest played by transgender actress Indya Moore, and the trailer also reveals a character played by indie film queen Chloë Sevigny. For those giving up hope that Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s short film “RUN” actually exists in full form, this film is sure to stand in as a worthy replacement.

Look for ‘Queen & Slim‘ to hit theaters starting November 27. Peep the trailer above.