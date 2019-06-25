Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019 Kia NBA MVP. Antetokounmpo edged out Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Oklahoma City Thunder wingman Paul George in a tight race. An emotional Antetokounmpo took the stage following the announcement and gave one of the more memorable speeches in NBA Awards show history.

Giannis got emotional as he paid tribute to his family while accepting the #KiaMVP trophy. 🙏#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/T8p5XH73cZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019

“MVP is not about stats and numbers, and obviously James Harden had unbelievable numbers and Paul George also, but it’s about winning,” Antetokounmpo said backstage. “We created great habits throughout the season and were able to stick by them, and that’s why we were able to have a chance in every single game we played and were able to win 60 games.”

Antetokounmpo becomes the first Milwaukee Bucks player to win the award since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it three times in four years in the early 1970s.

Antetokounmpo was superb in the 2018-19 season, finishing third in the NBA in points (27.7), sixth in rebounding (12.5), 21st in assists (5.9), 10th in blocks (1.5) and first in player efficiency rating (30.95).