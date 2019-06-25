For those looking for an instant resolution to NBA Free Agency on the first night, think again. Kawhi Leonard’s meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers is reportedly on the books but not until July 2.

Free agency officially opens this Sunday, June 30, but the Clippers won’t get the opportunity to talk to the Finals MVP until Tuesday. Could that be because he will be sitting with the Toronto Raptors before then? Who knows. But on the Clippers front, Frank Isola of The Athletic detailed the meeting details but also reminds fans that going back to his home area of Los Angeles is not a foregone conclusion.

Kawhi and the Clippers meeting tentatively scheduled for July 2nd is what I’m hearing. LA has a home court advantage but Toronto can get him another title next year. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) June 25, 2019

In the pitch to Kawhi, the Clippers can confirm they have the sixth man of the year on their roster after Lou Williams landed his third award at Monday night’s NBA Awards. What do you think about the Clippers chances?