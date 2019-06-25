The brand that Travis Scott is building for himself extends way beyond his multiplatinum music career, branching into sneakers, fashion, sports and, yes, even the world of Game Of Thrones. Now, the ASTROWORLD king is putting a tasty twist on the Reese’s Puffs cereal box with a new collaboration alongside General Mills.

This special-edition Reese’s Puffs release was designed by Scott’s longtime creative director Corey Damon Black, who gave an up-close look at the box on Instagram yesterday (seen above). The partnership is solely limited to the packaging, so don’t expect “COFFEE BEAN”-flavored cereal bites or the grain puff shape to switch up to “SKELETONS” or some kind of “BUTTERFLY EFFECT.” However, it would’ve been pretty sick if they were shaped like cacti as a nod to Cactus Jack Records. Either way, it’s still a good marketing tool that just proves yet again that Travis is on a path of world domination. Whether or not a box of cereal is worth $50 USD, well, that’s up to you.

The General Mills x Travis Scott Reese’s Puffs cereal-box collab will be available today on the rap superstar’s official website following his pop-up shop in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. Would you pay fifty bucks for a box? Let us know over on Facebook and Twitter!