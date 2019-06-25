If you have two grand sitting around not being used for anything you can possibly own the prison identification card of the late Tupac Shakur.

One of the GOATs of Hip-Hop served a year and a half sentence at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault. The prison I.D. from the 1995 stint has been obtained by Heritage Auctions will now aim to auction off the card beginning on July 1.

The I.D. card has Pac’s signature and more details, including the date it was issued.

Pac was locked up for a total of nine months after the arrest. Recently an auction of a letter he wrote to Madonna was appealed by the pop star to no avail. You can see the I.D. that will be up for auction above.