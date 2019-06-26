Back in 1982, Stephen King and George A. Romero collaborated to give the world the horror classic Creepshow. It has been announced that the reboot of Creepshow will feature Hip-Hop icons, Big Boi of OutKast and Chicago’s finest Kid Cudi. To make sure that the viewers are scared out of their minds, Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Bruce Davison (X-Men), and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle) have all been tapped for the remake of the series.

According to the show’s description: The new series has numerous connections that trace back to the Reagan Era franchise. The series features adaptations of a King story as well as one by his son, Joe Hill, who portrayed the comic-book-loving kid Billy in the original. Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Savini, John Harrison are among the “legacy” participants with ties to the 1982 film or its 1987 sequel.

Big Boi and Kid Cudi will be featured in desperate episodes. Kid Cudi and Combs will star in the episode Bad Wolf Down, written and directed by Rob Schrab. Davison will star in Night of the Paw, written by John Esposito. Big Boi is featured in The Man in the Suitcase, written by Christopher Buehlman and directed by Dave Bruckner. DJ Qualls will star in The Finger, a previously unannounced Creepshow story written by David J. Schow and directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead).

The classic Creepshow film was led by two giants of the horror genre, Night Of The Living Dead director George A. Romero and the legendary best-selling author Stephen King. The film was released in 1982 and a sequel, Creepshow 2, was released in 1987.

The TV version of Creepshow will debut on Shudder, a streaming service that caters to the horror genre, later this year. Greg Nicotero, a director/producer for the hit show The Walking Dead, is serving as the showrunner.