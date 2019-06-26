After picking up an Album of The Year Award at the BET Awards and becoming the first female rapper to win the ASCAP Writer of The Year, Cardi B made her way to court on Tuesday with her legal team.

Cardi B came to court on Tuesday (June 25) in New York after being indicted by a Grand Jury last week.

According to reports from TMZ, a judge informed Cardi she’s being charged with attempted assault in the second degree and numerous other charges for the alleged strip club brawl that took place last August.

During the hearing, Cardi’s attorney declined to have all charges read aloud in the courtroom. In response, the “Please Me,” MC so Cardi casually yelled out, “Not guilty sir, honor.”

Cardi is facing at least 12 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.

If Cardi is found guilty of the new felony charges, she could face up to four years in prison.

Cardi was first arrested in October after allegedly ordering a hit on two of the club’s bartenders. She reportedly accused one of the women of sleeping with her husband Offset. A scuffle resulted and chairs, hookah pipes, and tables were thrown causing one woman to be injured.

It was reported that Cardi rejected a plea deal. According to the terms of the plea deal, Cardi would have received a conditional discharge in exchange for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor.

Always showing their love and support, as she departed from the courthouse, Cardi was greeted by her fans.