More and more brands are understanding the importance of being eco-friendly when it comes to producing goods, especially since consumers tend to grow out of things and often throw them away altogether. Converse is the latest to make an effort towards sustainability, debuting its “Renew Initiative” that puts a recyclable spin on the classic Chuck Taylor.

Each sneaker in the Renew program is made from post-consumer waste, upcycled textiles, and rPET, which stands for recycled polyethylene terephthalate. PET is used primarily when manufacturing water bottles due to its easy recycle process through washing and remelting, and the same is applied to the kicks via recycled cotton canvas blends. With the recycled polyester coming from used plastic bottles, the process of creating an environmentally-conscious product is not only plausible but highly practical for future construction. The heritage sportswear imprint we know and love is changing for the better, and we can’t wait to see how Converse really start to utilize the Renew cotton when it officially goes into effect starting in 2020.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “Renew Initiative” Pack starts off with the rPET-constructed Renew Canvas, which hits retailers starting July 5. The Converse Renew Denim Chuck 70 will then arrive this August. See the initial options below: