Eminem has lost his biological father.

According to TMZ, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. died early this week after suffering a heart attack near Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mathers was at his home at the time of his death. Eminem has often rapped about the relationship he has with his estranged parents. The “Not Afraid” rapper is named after his dad, Marshall Bruce Mathers III. Eminem says he never met his father in person because he left shortly after his birth.

In “Cleaning Out My Closet” Slim Shady raps, “My fa***t father must’ve had his panties up in a bunch, cause he split, I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye. No, I don’t on second thought, I just f**kin’ wished he would die.” I look at Hailie and I couldn’t picture leaving her side.”

Although the relationship did not exist, it affected him. TMZ reports that Eminem often wrote letters to his dad as a child, but they would come back “return to sender.” According to Marshall Bruce Jr., Eminem’s mom would often keep him away from their son. Therefore, it hindered any possibility of a relationship. The Recovery rapper has also stated that his father would call, but he would never get to talk to him on the phone.

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. was 67.