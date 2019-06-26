Police announced that their search for a missing YouTuber, commonly known as Etika, has ended as they have officially confirmed that they have found his body in New York City’s East River.

Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, age 29, was a popular gamer who was widely known for playing and discussing Nintendo games on YouTube and Twitch.

He was reported missing last week following a series of alarming posts including an eight-minute YouTube video titled “I’m Sorry,” in which he discussed suicide and shared suicidal thoughts. He appeared to be aimlessly wandering around the city, apparently apologizing to friends, family, and fans for a number of unspecified wrongdoings. He apologized for “pushing boundaries and limits” as well as mentioned that he did not believe that he was suicidal while also mentioning that he believed himself to be mentally ill, discussing how he had become “delusional.” He lamented about the movies that he wouldn’t see and the people who he wouldn’t see grow up, naming several friends and family members.

He also warned people about the dangers of social media, saying that “it could f** you up and give you an image of what you want your life to be,” and noting that it made him “forget about the consequences” of his actions.

Following his disappearance, his belongings were found Monday on the Manhattan Bridge.

He had been previously committed to mental health hospitals in April and May following suicide threats and an altercation with law enforcement.

His 800,000 fans on YouTube and Twitch, often referred to as the JoyCon Boyz, after the Nintendo Switch controllers, expressed grief as did his followers on Instagram and Twitter.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the United States’ National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, or text HELP to 741741.