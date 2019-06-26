Hip-Hop fans have been anticipating the Dreamville compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III since it was first announced back in January, and now it looks like the J. Cole-led group effort will be broken down in a special documentary that puts the whole process into perspective.

REVENGE: A Dreamville Film. Dropping Next week 7/2. Every time I watch it I wanna time travel back to the sessions. ❤️https://t.co/IXjI9Dj2v8 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 26, 2019

Directed by David Peters, REVENGE: A Dreamville Film will take us into the recording sessions for Revenge of the Dreamers III and put the spotlight on Cole and other members of the Dreamville roster. A few familiar faces pop up in the short trailer seen above, including Bas, JID and the beautiful Ari Lennox amongst others. Others who will expectedly appear on the LP also pop up in the clip, including Ski Mask the Slump God and Kenny Beats, so it’ll be really interesting to see how one of the most anticipated rap projects of 2019 came about from the perspective of those who actually made it.

Watch the first trailer for ‘REVENGE: A Dreamville Film‘ above, and expect the full version to release next Tuesday (July 2). As far as ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III,’ let’s hope that drops soon as well. Fingers crossed that we’ll be seeing that on streaming services next week, too!