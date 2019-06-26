NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo hosted the first democratic debate with between ten of the candidates running for the top office of the nation, President of The United States. It aired on those channels, as well as livestreamed on NBCNews.com and on social media platforms. On this panel were the following: New Jersey senator Cory Booker, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, San Antonio mayor Julian Castro; New York City mayor Bill de Blasio; Maryland politician John Delaney; Congressman Tulsi Gabbard, Washington governor Jay Inslee, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan.

When the question was asked regarding an Economic Justice agenda needed for Latino voters to stand with the democratic party, Castro’s answered spoke most passionately with his political alignment with the Black Lives Matter movement, Black and Brown trauma and domestic terrorism perpetrated against Black and Brown people.

He said, “I also think we have to recognize racial and social justice. I was in Charleston not to long ago and I remember that Dylan Roof went to the Mother Emmanuel AME Church and he murdered nine people who were worshiping, and then he was apprehended by police without incident. But what about Eric Gardner and Tamir Rice and Laquan McDonald and Sandra Bland and Pamela Turner and Antonio Arce. I am proud that I am the only candidate so far that has put forth legislation that will reform our policing system in America that will insure that no matter what the color of your skin is you are treated the same (including Latinos who are mistreated too often by police).”

This came right after, Mayor Bill DeBlasio invoke the image of him raising a Black son who has had his own issues with police based on race.

This is not the first time that the Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary has spoken out about this. Last week at the South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn Fish Fry in Columbia, Castro noted when talking about the aforementioned 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina and how gently Roof was treated, “What about Eric Gardner? And what about Stephon Clark?” Listing other Black Americans killed by police. “We’re going to be fearless to make sure this country works for everyone.”

The next debate will be held on Thursday on the same networks and will feature 10 more Democratic candidates, including prominent figures Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.