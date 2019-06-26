Khalifa Kush Oils to be Available in Canada by End of the Week

Khalifa Kush Oils to be Available in Canada by End of the Week

Khalifa Kush is coming to Canada. Wiz Khalifa has announced his Khalifa Kush Enterprises will expand north fo the border with the launch of KKE oils in Canada. The launch is in partnership with Supreme Cannabis.

Billboard reports Canada will be the first nation that stocks KKE Oils that are not the United States. Products will be available in British Columbia and Ontario at the end of the week, Alberta will have stock in early July.

“I’m excited to bring our first products to Canada and launch KKE Oils. They are an awesome, high-in-THC product that everyone will love,” Wiz Khalifa said in a press release. “This is a legendary moment that will be followed by many more game-changing releases KKE will launch with Supreme Cannabis over the next year.”

“We are excited to launch one of the first recreational focused cannabis oils in Canada with Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team,” said John Fowler, founder of Supreme Cannabis. “KKE Oils are easy to consume, effective and deliver the aromatic terpene profile 7ACRES’ Sensi Star is known for. We can’t wait to launch the full suite of KKE products, including KKE Jean Guy Oil, later this year.”

This summer you will be able to catch Wiz on The Decent Exposure Tour where he will be joined by Playboi Carti, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.