Meek Mill is prepping for one busy summer.

With a new Amazon Prime Video docuseries premiering in August and the kickoff of his Legendary Nights Tour with Future, YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion soon after, the Championships rapper will now be adding a major business deal to his schedule now that he’s officially been announced as co-owner of popular headwear company Lids.

The report arrives via an exclusive from Business Insider, which also states that Meek will lead the creative strategy for Lids and release his own limited-edition line of hats in August to line up with his tour and six-part documentary series. The deal comes by way of the MC’s close friendship with Michael Rubin — you may remember he publicly protested Meek’s Eastern Conference Semifinals travel ban — which itself derives from the 76ers’ co-owner being executive chairman of Fanatics, which owns Lids in part with investment firm Ames Watson. Rubin is also a cofounder of Reform Alliance Foundation along with Meek and political activist Van Jones, so the partnership doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. What does make for an interesting take is how Jay-Z plays a part in the inspiration process behind all of this.

Take a look below at how the Philly rap icon says Hov gave him the confidence to step into the executive chair at Lids, via Business Insider:

“Basically, I’ve seen Jay-Z, and then I’ve watched other artists who came up around his time. He actually built something. He built businesses, and he built things that made him become the man who he is, that we could call a billionaire guy. He built that, and I watched that, and I studied that. That’s why I’m working the way I’m working now to build a foundation for myself too.”

Meek plans to introduce Hip-Hop culture to Lids in a more direct way with his new position at the company, which we’re very excited to see come to fruition once those limited edition hats start popping up.

