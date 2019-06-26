During the BET Awards that aired on Sunday (June 23), Sony Pictures dropped an official trailer for the police action drama Black and Blue. The film is directed by Deon Taylor (The Intruder, Traffik) and written by Peter A. Dowling (Reasonable Doubt) and features a star-studded cast including Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Nafessa Williams and more.

Here is the synopsis of the film: Black and Blue is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

“Alicia is pretty badass! She’s fierce and capable, strong, and independent. She’s the kind of woman that I love portraying,” Harris told EW. “Tyrese’s character is not used to handling weapons; he’s not a trained police officer in the way that Alicia is. Ultimately, he is of use to her during the escape scene when they’re being chased. But she definitely has the upper hand, she’s more skilled in what she’s doing.”

Naomie Melanie Harris has made a name for herself by playing the voodoo witch Tia Dalma in the second and third Pirates of the Caribbean films, Selena in 28 Days Later (2002), and Winnie Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013), and as Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond films Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). For her role in Moonlight, she received including Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

Besides being a noted R&B singer, Tyrese Gibson is a bonafide movie star. He played Joseph “Jody” Summers in his breakout role Baby Boy, Angel Mercer in Four Brothers, Roman Pearce in the Fast and the Furious series and Robert Epps in the Transformers film series.

Check out the official trailer for Black and Blue below:

