While the 1400, 1500 and especially the 997 are classic silhouettes in the New Balance roster, we love that the heritage sportswear imprint is thinking towards the future as well with its X Series. After fresh drops with the X-90 “Reconstructed” Pack and the X-90 Recon in collaboration with Packer, NB unveils a new shoe in the line with the summer-ready X-Racer.

The three initial colorways seen here feature a very interesting color palette, with one option utilizing neutral tones of navy, black and orange (seen above) and the other two giving us contrasting options of teal, purple and white. The comparisons between the three can be found in the construction, with each incorporating an ADZORB sole, a mesh/nubuck combo on the upper and signature reflective “N” logos on the medial and lateral side panels. The curvy design of the overlays gives off a futuristic look on its own, and the New Balance-branded translucent seam riding along the perimeter adds a small-yet-noticeable touch that really makes this silhouette pop. Basically, whether you’re rocking these for performance purposes or for a quick rooftop party flex, your summer of sneakers is definitely about to heat up for the better.

The initial New Balance X-Racer colorways debut at select retailers and online for $90 USD beginning next Monday (July 1). Take a look at the two contrasting options below: