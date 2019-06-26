Kevin Durant will likely miss all of the next NBA season but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be the most sort after free agent this summer.

The Golden State Warriors are said to be willing to offer Durant a max contract to re-sign with them, and reports have indicated that the New York Knicks will not be deterred, either. We can also add the Brooklyn Nets to that list, but Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report wrote on Monday that sources have told him at least two teams are backing off of their pursuit of Durant.

Those two teams, Bucher says, are the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers. The issue for both is that they feel they are close to contending, and they want to build off their playoff success from last season rather than pay Durant more than $30 million to sit out next year. The Clippers, of course, have made Kawhi Leonard their top target.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Friday that the Nets are gaining confidence that they can sign Durant. They are considered the clear front runner to land Kyrie Irving, but they may not want him unless another star joins him. Brooklyn would apparently be willing to have Durant be that star, even if he won’t be available at all next season.

New favorite in the race for KD: 🗣BROOOOOKLYN (via @br_betting) pic.twitter.com/CcHLfa2EXo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2019

Brooklyn currently has the best odds to land Durant at -125, but the Golden State Warriors, Durant’s current team, are close behind and have the second-best odds at +200. Vegas still sees the Knicks as a viable destination as well, they are +500, and the Los Angeles Clippers are +800.

2019 NBA free agency starts on Sunday, June 30th.