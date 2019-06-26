Everyone knew that The Lion King would be a massive success and we still may have underestimated it. The Beyoncé and Donald Glover live-action adaptation of the Disney classic is currently breaking box office records for Disney films.

Fandango and Atom Tickets are both delivering results that show The Lion King is taking the crown for advance tickets for a pure Disney production. Fandango’s previous record for most first-day sales of advance tickets were held by 2017’s Beaty and the Beast. To show how great the sales are, The Lion King only trails Avengers: Endgame in terms of advance sales.

At the top of the month, the first taste of Queen Bey in The Lion King came with the second trailer. The first Beyoncé appearance brought the eventual release of “Can You Feel The Love tonight” with the Lemonade creator and Glover. The soundtrack for the upcoming film will also include John Oliver, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hans Zimmer, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Elton John and more. You can see the full track list here.

