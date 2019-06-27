One of the most popular films in recent Hip-Hop history was All Eyez On Me, the biopic of the late Tupac Shakur. In a recent interview, the film’s director, Benny Boom, revealed he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray Snoop Dogg in the film.

“Nipsey was supposed to play Snoop,” Benny said to TooFab. “We wanted him to play Snoop in All Eyez On Me… We didn’t have any other person that we wanted to play him.”

Unfortunately, during the time of production, Nip was unable to do so because of his busy schedule.

“It’s crazy because I didn’t realize, as much as I knew Nipsey — I didn’t realize how much he was driving things in his community,” Boom added. “And to take him out of L.A. for that amount of time that we needed to come to Atlanta where we shot would’ve just threw him off his square a little bit. Just the timing didn’t work out.”

You can check out the clip with Benny Boom below.