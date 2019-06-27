Mayor Bill de Blasio Says, “I Am The Only One With A Black Son!” Twitter Goes Ham

Mayor Bill de Blasio Says, “I Am The Only One With A Black Son!” Twitter Goes Ham

On Wednesday, June 27th, NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo hosted the first democratic debate with between ten of the candidates running for the top office of the nation, President of The United States. On the stage were the following: New Jersey senator Cory Booker, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, San Antonio mayor Julian Castro; New York City mayor Bill de Blasio; Maryland politician John Delaney; Congressman Tulsi Gabbard, Washington governor Jay Inslee, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Ohio congressman Tim Ryan.

During the debate, New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio mentioned his advantage over the other candidate, by reminding the viewers again that his family is multi-racial, thus asserting he understands what it is like to be Black.

And Twitter went ham! Especially since Senator Booker, an African-American man, was on the stage and after bragging about having the largest police force in the entire United States.

"I'm different from all of the other candidates in this race in that I'm raising a black son in America." – @BilldeBlasio @CoryBooker, a black man in America: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jwUVL4IA4V — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 27, 2019

When Bill DeBlasio said he has been raising a black son….. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZaGONuvQY4 — Sitting OWL (@English_Toffe) June 27, 2019

.@BilldeBlasio talking about cautioning his black son about how to live around NYC is an interesting moment as he answers what he would do to get his Supreme court nominee past Sen. Mitch McConnell. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 27, 2019

BILL DEBLASIO JUST BROUGHT UP THE FACT HE HAS A BLACK SON NAMED DANTE RIGHT AFTER BRAGGING ABOUT RUNNING THE LARGEST POLICE FORCE IN THE COUNTRY. he just i-have-a-black-friend-ed the democratic debate.

I— pic.twitter.com/tNjKFa6ysy — your supreme, dj franzia (@hawillisdc) June 27, 2019

Nah yo we gotta do a Block or Charge on Bill DeBlasio telling Cory Booker he has a Black son 😂🤣 #DemDebate — Lola Milaje🇳🇬 (@_LoveLO) June 27, 2019

Bill deBlasio trying to subtly remind us that he has a black son: pic.twitter.com/UyTEvYW2ug — Clubber Lang (@holaknee) June 27, 2019

Cory booker when bill deblasio mentioned he’s the only one with a black son and has to have conversations on how to stay safe #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/BQN3zpdvRW — Erica Sanchez (@Ericaashley123) June 27, 2019

I keep thinking about Bill DeBlasio saying “I’m the only one up here with a Black son” and Cory Booker—the only one up there with a Black body—looking like 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d8aWzGM3CI — Ja'han Jones (@_Jahan) June 27, 2019

READ MORE: Presidential Candidate Julian Castro Brings Up Tamir Rice and Eric Gardner in Democratic Debate

Not letting it slide, Secretary Julian Castro spoke out about what he knows is a real thing, evoking his Latino roots.

He said, “I also think we have to recognize racial and social justice. I was in Charleston not to long ago and I remember that Dylan Roof went to the Mother Emmanuel AME Church and he murdered nine people who were worshiping, and then he was apprehended by police without incident. But what about Eric Gardner and Tamir Rice and Laquan McDonald and Sandra Bland and Pamela Turner and Antonio Arce. I am proud that I am the only candidate so far that has put forth legislation that will reform our policing system in America that will insure that no matter what the color of your skin is you are treated the same (including Latinos who are mistreated too often by police).”