Its been 16 years since we last saw the ladies of Charles Townsend Detective Agency fighting crime on the big screen in the hit film Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and now we’re finally getting a proper revival in the series with three new Angels taking over the espionage action.

The new Charlie’s Angels film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska (seen above), the latter joining on as the first angel of color to debut in the film series — well, unless you consider the super brief cameo Eve made in Full Throttle, or Annie Ilonzeh’s role as Kate Prince in the ill-received 2011 television series reboot. This time around, we’re introduced to Sabina Wilson (Stewart), Elena Houghlin (Scott) and Jane Kano (Balinska) as our heroines, who each possess the skills and knowledge to save the world from all types of underlying evil. The real star though is Elizabeth Banks, who not only wrote and directed this film but also stars as the Angels’ longtime liaison Bosley.

A new twist on the tale actually extends the universe to make Townsend Agency go global, resulting in multiple teams of Angels with each having their own Bosley – Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will also play the role alongside Banks. Another fun addition this time around comes in the form of three more ladies: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The trio of pop princesses will handle the theme song in a similar fashion to the chart-topping hit “Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child from the 2000 Charlie’s Angels soundtrack. The new film will be more of a continuation to the ones we’ve seen in the past on TV and in theaters, so the chance of a cameo by any of the previous Angels in future sequels is a feasible possiblity. Hey, at this point it’s the more Angels the merrier!

Charlie’s Angels will be distributed by Sony Pictures and arrives on November 15. Peep the initial trailer above.