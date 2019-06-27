With the NBA season over, Chris Paul has a found a new teammate in Scooby Doo. The new series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? will hit the VRV app and the premiere episode will bring in the Houston Rockets point guard.

The streaming service is associated with the Boomerang channel and will be the host location for the new Scooby-Doo series. The series is set to feature a new guest star weekly and will air through September 19.

In the first episode, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. team will find themselves alongside one of the best point guards ever in Chris Paul at a golf tournament fundraiser station in Florida. Scooby’s friend Shaggy and CP3 will form a bond as the former will be the caddy that will help Paul save a local school from closing. The charity event hits a snag when a Swamp Monster attacks the course and causes the team and CP3 to save the school and finish the tournament.

The host of the new series VRV is a basecamp for all fandom related subject matter and will include channels ranging from Boomerang to NickSplat and more. The VRV database currently has 80,000 episodes and 2 million minutes of content.

You can check out a clip of the new Scooby-Doo episode below.