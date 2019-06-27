A former Elle magazine advice columnist has alleged that the President of The United States, Donald Trump raped her in the mid 90s in a changing room in one of New York City’s high profile department stores. E. Jean Carroll has written in her new book that Trump performed the sexual assault that she describes as “colassal struggle” in Bergdorf Goodman. These allegations have caused a rift between Republicans. According to the political site Independent, two Republican senators did not agree with other members in their party who have called for the investigation of alleged rape of the author E. Jean Carrol.
Carrol told CNN, “He pulled down my tights, and it was a fight,” she told the broadcaster. “I fought. It was over very quickly, and it was against my will, 100 per cent. I fought and then I ran away.”
Root of their dissension lies in not being clear about details of the rape. In the book Carroll says about him entering her that he was “halfway – or completely, I’m not certain.” It is mind boggling to note out of the eight Republican women that are U.S. senators, one one woman strongly advocates for an investigation to get to the bottom of this. Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa is not afraid to stand alone.