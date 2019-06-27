A former Elle magazine advice columnist has alleged that the President of The United States, Donald Trump raped her in the mid 90s in a changing room in one of New York City’s high profile department stores. E. Jean Carroll has written in her new book that Trump performed the sexual assault that she describes as “colassal struggle” in Bergdorf Goodman. These allegations have caused a rift between Republicans. According to the political site Independent, two Republican senators did not agree with other members in their party who have called for the investigation of alleged rape of the author E. Jean Carrol.

Carrol told CNN, “He pulled down my tights, and it was a fight,” she told the broadcaster. “I fought. It was over very quickly, and it was against my will, 100 per cent. I fought and then I ran away.”

Root of their dissension lies in not being clear about details of the rape. In the book Carroll says about him entering her that he was “halfway – or completely, I’m not certain.” It is mind boggling to note out of the eight Republican women that are U.S. senators, one one woman strongly advocates for an investigation to get to the bottom of this. Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa is not afraid to stand alone.

Ernst told CNN, “I think anybody that makes an accusation like that, they should come forward.” But when pressed on if she believes Carroll is credible, she continued, “But obviously there has to be some additional information. They need to interview her. They need to visit with him.”

While in-fighting is happening with the women, few are challenging the fact that our president is in yet another sex scandal. ANOTHER ONE….

Like the “grab them in the p*ssy” comment to Billy Bush, the affair pay off with the porn star and the countless other murmurs that people have alleged over the last three decades, the POTUS wains dumb.

The president said that this too did not happen, and added “She’s not my type.”