Ice Cube, Roddy Ricch and Dom Kennedy to Perform at ‘Welcome to the West’ Festival

Ice Cube, Roddy Ricch and Dom Kennedy to Perform at ‘Welcome to the West’ Festival

Welcome to the West Festival is back for a second year. Ice Cube, Roddy Ricch, and Dom Kennedy are set to perform at the festival.

The artists have scheduled Nipsey Hussle tributes in honor of him while he was shot on March 31. The late rapper headlined the first festival they had this time last year. Event producers are putting together a special stage performance.

The Welcome to the West Festival September 20 by Cabana Life Concerts in Ontario, California at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Last year they had over 5,500 attendees and it expects to grow as the years to come.

Other artists, who are set to perform, are Too Short, DJ Quik, King Lil G, Malaynah. The founders are Jason Gazzini and E.D.I. Don. They curated the festival to celebrate the West Coast impact on hip-hop and rap culture.

You can get more details about the festival here.