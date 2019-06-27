Joell Ortiz is getting ready for a new album, announcing the release of Monday for August 30 on Mello Music Group.

“I’m back to work. Monday is the start of the week. The grind!” Joell said regarding the album announcement. “Working people normally dread Mondays. Not me though; I embrace them! Feels like another opportunity. Another chance. The beginning of what’s ahead. On Monday I talk about life. Old me, new me, and the guy that next Monday may introduce to you all.”

The forthcoming album will feature production from Big K.R.I.T., Nottz, Apollo Brown, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League & Heatmakerz. The first single from the album is “Learn You,” produced by K.R.I.T., and serves an apology for the sacrifices Ortiz made to make sure he was successful in Hip-Hop.

“Working with K.R.I.T. was super dope! We basically had long conversations over the phone about life and human things for about a week or so before we even talked about music,” Ortiz said. “Just Vibing. ‘Learn You’ was basically one of those convos turned audio. We talked about how the sacrifices we make to chase dreams are heavy. His production and choice of words in that hook made me tell my sons I’m sorry for the first time in my life. Hope y’all enjoy this song as much as I do.”

You can check the tracklist for Joell Ortiz’s new album, along with the single “Learn You” below.

1. “Monday” (Produced by The Lasso)

2. “Captain” (Produced by Heatmakerz)

3. “Sip Slow” (Produced by Apollo Brown)

4. “Champion” (Produced by Heatmakerz)

5. “Anxiety” (Produced by Nottz)

6. “Same Time” (Produced by Apollo Brown)

7. “Learn You” f/ Big K.R.I.T. (Produced by Big K.R.I.T.)

8. “Screens” (Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League)

9. “Jamaican Food” (Produced by Heatmakerz)

10. “Before Hip Hop” (Produced by Hesami)

11. “Momma” f/ Blakk Soul (Produced by Nottz)

12. “Grammy” (Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League)