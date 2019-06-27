The Lyricist Lounge is getting ready to take over S.O.B.’s in Manhattan for a night hosted by Talib Kweli and headlined by Griselda Records’ Benny the Butcher. Set for Tuesday, July 2, Talib and Benny will be joined by Gorilla Ness, Rick Hyde, Lil Dee and Jay Lonzo for a dope night of performances.

“It feels good to be doing events at S.O.B.’s again,” said Lyricist Lounge CEO Anthony Marshall. “We produced some classic shows there, including one where a young, unsigned Kweli actually performed — so it’s only fitting we bring him back to host.”

“This next show will go down in hip-hop history as well,” added Lyricist Lounge President Danny Castro. “The lineup is crazy! With a legend and old friend like Kweli hosting, and some of this generation’s best emcees on the mic, it’s gonna be another one for the books.”

The announcement of the return of The Lyricist Lounge comes on the heels of the release of Benny The Butcher’s latest EP, The Plugs I Met, which placed the rapper bar for bar alongside Pusha T, Black Thought, Jadakiss, Conway the Machine and more.

The Lyricist Lounge has also released an official Spotify playlist titled Raise the Bars that highlights the work and flows of the dopest on the mic today – all released within the past five years, along with with some titles from the classic 1998 compilation Lyricist Lounge, Vo1. 1 and 2000’s Lyricist Lounge, Vol. 2 sprinkled throughout the list.

The S.O.B.’s event will follow the earlier run this year. The first was at Mercury Lounge in New York City with Smif-N-Wessun and Rah Digga headlining. Last year, the company hosted events that brought Redman, Method Man, State Property and more to the stage.