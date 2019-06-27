Comedian Mike Epps is having one hell of a week. After tying the knot with television producer Kyra Robinson last Sunday, the All About The Benjamins actor released his second Netflix stand-up special.



Titled Mike Epps: Only One Mike, and filmed in front of a LIVE audience, the one-hour special was taped at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., and covers Epps’s takes on “the gift (and curse) of raising four daughters, overcoming childhood dyslexia, and the mysterious infinite wisdom of old people.”

Also covered, according to the new trailer released today, is Epps’s memory of taking his kids through an extra-scary haunted-house attraction, plus his thoughts on some D.C. strip clubs. His latest comedy special follows 2015’s Don’t Take It Personal. This is Epps’6th stand-up special. He also dropped LIVE From Club Nokia (2010), Under Rated & Never Faded (2009), Funny Bidness (2009) and Inappropriate Behavior (2006).

After grinding on the comedy scene for years, Epps made appearances on the Def Comedy Jam. He got his big break playing Day-Day Jones in Ice Cube’s Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next. He has appeared in numerous films including The Honeymooners, Roll Bounce, Something New, Talk To Me, Resident Evil: Extinction, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Soul Men, Janky Promoters, Girls Trip, and many others.

Epps’ projects over the last year include the films ‘House Next Door’, ‘Dolemite Is My Name’, ‘The ‘Cat and The Moon’ and ‘Last Friday’ – all currently in stages of post-production.

Check out the trailer below, then catch the rest of the hilarious special on Netflix that debuted Tuesday, June 25.