Polo Ralph Lauren never fails to deliver when it comes to the vintage aesthetic, and this new Track & Field-inspired short set arriving for SS19 is definitely the type of ‘fit you’d want to flex in for the new season at hand.

Utilizing the popular all-over print look, both pieces are themed around World Track and Field Championship tournaments throughout the 1930s. The colorful construction is vibrant in appearance and quite comfortable as well, especially since the jacket is made from 100% cotton and the shorts made from a mix of cotton and spandex around the waist. Athletes in motion, gold medals, the American Flag and the actual field turf itself are just some of the motifs that make up the graphic design, and the matching style of the set makes it easy for both pairing together or wearing separately. Overall, it’s fly either way.

Pick up these new Polo Ralph Lauren pieces right now online in the Browns web store, with the Multicolored Championship Games Poster Print Jacket going for $265 USD and the Sports Print Shorts priced at $135 USD.