Hip-Hop Snoop Dogg and R&B songstress Faith Evans have signed a petition with hopes that Harlem MC Loon will be released early from prison. Both artists have signed a petition asking Donald Trump to commute the former Bad Boy Records artist’s 14-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Loon, whose government name is Amir Junaid Muhadith, is currently serving a 14-year sentence in prison for conspiring with intent to distribute one or more kilos of heroin in 2013.

The petition was started by Weldon Angelos, who was released after serving 12 years of a 55-year sentence for his own nonviolent drug offense.

“In 2008, Loon left the music industry to pursue a better, positive life after reverting to Islam and was traveling the world as a motivational speaker. He now goes by Amir Junaid Muhadith. However, while he was still in the music industry, he made an introduction for someone who was involved with drugs and he got snared in a federal drug conspiracy case. He pleaded guilty for this minor role and agreed to a 14-year sentence to avoid the ‘trial tax’ he would receive if he rejected the government’s plea offer, which included very lengthy mandatory minimum enhancement penalties that would flow from a conviction after trial.

“Prisons should be reserved for those who really need to be there. At the White House Prison Reform Summit, which I had the privilege of attending, you expressed concern for long sentences and stressed the importance of second chances for low-risk offenders. In commuting the prison sentence of Alice Johnson, you stated that ‘those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.’ Amir has done both.

“And while thousands of offenders will be released or see their sentences shortened as a result of the First Step Act, the new law does not benefit Amir. He has already served 7 years of his sentence. This should be enough.”

You can sign the petition here.