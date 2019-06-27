SOURCE SPORTS: Enes Kanter Doesn’t Get The Zion Williamson Hype, Believes He Is “Julius Randle With Hops”

Soft-spoken Enes Kanter made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, where he shared his opinion of #1 overall pick Zion Williamson and took a shot at Julius Randle in the process.

"I feel like he's Julius Randle with hops."@EnesKanter on Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/d0iXjzZBCF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 26, 2019

“I feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops,” Kanter said, noting other players are scared to say it.

Randle caught wind of the comments and, well, he kind of dunked on Kanter:

Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) June 26, 2019

Randle dropped 45 points against the Trail Blazers during a mid- March loss in New Orleans. For what it’s worth, Randle scored only two points against Kanter in that game.

Kanter, not even close to a worthy candidate for any defensive player award, said he’d defend Williamson by letting him shoot and thinks if he improves that part of his game it’s a different story.

“if he develops his shot he definitely is could become a Hall of Famer,” Kanter said.”Its all in his hands, he just needs to put the work in and go out there and show the whole world.”

Kanter loves to stir things up and make his hot takes known to the media. Looks like he will have two players out to prove he is all talk.