The New York Knicks have a new favorite son, RJ Barrett, the third overall draft pick in last Thursday’s NBA Draft. Fresh off being drafted, Barrett joined Rich Kleiman and Jay Williams on Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures show The Boardroom.

Joining Barrett was his agent Billy Duff. During the visit to The Boardroom, conversation included how RJ and his agent met each other, the life adjustments that have occurred once he announced his declaration for the draft, the affect of being a lottery pick and much more.

During the days leading up to the draft, the Canadian hoops star from Duke expressed hoe he wished to be a New York Knick. He now has his wish granted.

Check out Barrett’s views on social media, goals outside of basketball and more by pressing play below.