While this year’s NBA Finals didn’t exactly work out for our boy Steph Curry, at least he still has the 2019 Under Armour Basketball Asia Tour to look forward to this month. Making the occasion all the more greater, UA’s star ambassador is now helping the brand launch a new golf collection expected to arrive this fall.

The collection will be comprised of 14 pieces, complete with polos, pants, socks and the new Curry 6 SL silhouette amongst other items. The floral theme see here makes up just some of the bold prints to be expected, which looks really good on Curry as he makes his way through the world’s largest 18-hole Mission Hills course in China in the lookbook shots seen here. The footwear option boasts a clean black upper, textured white midsole and an outsole that borrows from the Rotational Resistance silhouette minus the spikes. If you plan on hitting the green once it cools off this fall, Under Armour will have the right set of gear waiting for you in stores. Thank Steph later for the early heads up.

The Under Armour “Range Unlimited” Golf Collection, which includes Steph Curry’s new Curry 6 SL, arrives next season via select UA stores and the web store.