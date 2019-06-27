This year’s BET Awards Show was capped by a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle featuring YG, DJ Khaled, Marsha Ambrosius and more. The memories of the Victory Lap legend were also at the BET Experience with the Lil Trap House pop up, which included a special tribute to Hussle and was stationed at the LA Convention Center.

The pop-up was a collaboration between T.I.’s Trap Music Museum and BET that allowed for two days of viewing, attracting thousands of visitors. The Nipsey Hussle tribute is the initial phase of a new exhibit to honor the Crenshaw superstar.

The Lil Trap House pop up was visited by Karen Civil who donated items to the Nipsey Hussle/YG “West Coast” exhibit.

Thank you @Tip for the inclusion of Nipsey and YG in the @BETExperience “Trap Music Experience!” It was an honor to have my personal pieces in there for fans to view. pic.twitter.com/QcQmFcLdJh — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 23, 2019

“Our exhibit attracted thousands of people!! They loved our creative and enjoyed our Live Life headphones experience,” states Krystal Garner General Manager Trap Music Museum. “We are excited for the rest of ‘Lil Tiny House’ tour.”

Additional love in the Lil Trap House Pop Up was shown to Pusha T with the Interactive Barcode, The infamous Grandma’s Living Room, the remake of Future’s Dirty Sprite 2 cover in 3D, Gucci Mane‘s Lil Trap Kitchen, Young Thug’s “Snake” Exhibit and Migos city “The Nawf” – a scaled down model of their neighborhood.