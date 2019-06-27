The Foot Locker “Discover Your Air” creative platform to highlight Nike Air products continues, this time highlighting the lengths that people will go in order to get their hands on an exclusive pair of Nike Air Max shoes in “The Letter.”

“The Letter” brings in Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, who is known to own the best sneaker collection in the NBA, singer and model Pia Mia and actor JD McCrary. The trio of stars are opening pieces of fan mail that requests the opportunity to meet their favorite stars. However, fans will be willing to forego their opportunity to meet their star as long as they could get their hands on a coveted pair of Nike Air sneakers from Foot Locker.

“Everything we do at Foot Locker we do Because Sneakers, and we know our customer’s every impulse and motivation revolves around their love of sneaker culture,” said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing, Foot Locker North America. “Because Sneakers represents a shared belief and comes to life in this spot as we see a young sneakerhead go to extreme lengths to convince real-life stars to aid in his quest to secure coveted sneakers.”

“Anyone who knows me, knows that sneakers are in my DNA, so of course I’m excited to be working with Foot Locker as part of their ‘Discover Your Air’ campaign,” said Tucker. “Whether you’re on or off the court, you always need to bring your A-game when it comes to style, and I know all too well what it’s like to chase those elusive kicks.”

We close the scene with a fan standing in a dream room of sneakers with Air Max 95, Air Max Plus and more. You can check out “The Letter” spot, which aired during the NBA Draft below.

The full collection of Air Max silhouettes featured in The Letter is available on footlocker.com, at Foot Locker stores around the country and through shoppable Instagram posts.