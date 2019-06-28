adidas Consortium is one of the key imprints making fly footwear that’s always on the right side of next level innovation. If you need proof, the latest example of that arrives this weekend in the form of the super tech-savvy Runner 4D Mid model.

Utilizing adidas’ revolutionary Carbon 4D technology, the Runner 4D returns in mid-top structure and does a great job at bringing you all the primary footwear specs while also adding a few that just make you look really cool while rocking it. The Three Stripes-trademarked Digital Light Synthesis technology works wonders on the midsole, created simply from light, air and a whopping 20,000+ struts that can each be tuned for maximized energy return. The Primeknit upper adds seamless comfort, the Continental rubber outsole gives you optimal grip and the “Ash Green” Carbon 4D midsole, well, that just plays towards the eye-grabbing design of it all. Embroidered detailing on the heel adds even more swag points, and the sock-like fit pairs with ventilation zones for a certified shoe of the summer. Advancements in sneaker tech never looked so good.

Get your hands on the adidas Consortium Runner 4D Mid starting tomorrow (June 29), available for $500 USD at select retailers and online. Take a closer look below: