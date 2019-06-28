The man who designed the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone—and even the Apple Store—is leaving Apple. Jony Ive announced in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that he was departing the company after more than two decades to start LoveFrom, a creative agency that will count Apple as its first client. The transition will start later this year, and LoveFrom will formally launch in 2020.

As Ive departs Apple, Apple’s design team leaders include Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design. They will report to Jeff Williams, the chief operating officer at Apple. “Williams has led the development of Apple Watch since its inception and will spend more of his time working with the design team in their studio,” Apple says.

Marc Newson, who joined Apple’s design team in 2014, will also depart to join Ive’s new firm.

In the same interview, Tim Cook said that Apple will continue with its same design team, while also getting to continue collaborating with Ive. “We get to continue with the same team that we’ve had for a long time and have the pleasure of continuing to work with Jony,” Cook said.

Most recently, Ive voiced a design video about the new Mac Pro launching later this year. In addition to hardware design, Ive has also been played a large role in reshaping Apple’s software. He introduced the drastically revamped iOS 7 in 2013, and gave a similar treatment to Apple’s desktop software, now known as macOS, not long after.