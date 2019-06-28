Bristol Studio and adidas Originals link up once again for another capsule collection of footwear and apparel, this time hitting up the West Coast to pay homage to the legendary basketball culture over in Venice Beach.

Debuting for Summer 2019, the new collab is fully inspired by the many decades where basketball has been celebrate and played on the well-known Venice Beach courts. The hue of the sunny atmosphere and the courts in general play a huge role in how the design scheme played out in the construction. The set is highlighted by two sets of footwear, the BYW LVL II silhouette and a pair of adilette Slides, in addition to a range of tracksuits, tees, french terry hoodies, a headband, shorts and calf-length socks in matching hues of coral, blue and white. Even if you’ve never stepped foot on the iconic Cali-based basketball courts, the style of this set overall can be appreciate just off sheer swag.

You can cop the Bristol Studio x adidas Originals Spring/Summer 2019 Collection right now in the Bristol Studio’s web shop, or just wait for the set to drop in the adidas online store too for a wider release starting early tomorrow (June 29) at 3AM EST. Peep the lookbook below:



Images: Ian Flanigan