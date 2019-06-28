Cam’ron Explains he Broke Up With JuJu Because She Wanted to Fight his Co-Worker

Cam’ron Explains he Broke Up With JuJu Because She Wanted to Fight his Co-Worker

The end of Cam’ron and JuJu’s ten year relationship was seemingly drama-free, until the former couple decided to get petty on social media earlier in the week.

It all started because Cam jokingly posted a meme calling for less twerk videos, and more videos of women reading out loud. Twerk videos is played out sis,” the meme reads. “Post a video of you reading out loud!!” In the caption, Cam wrote, “That shit turns me on. Let’s check that pronunciation.”

The Dipset rapper didn’t name anyone in particular in the post, but JuJu, who has a Master’s Degree in administration, was not amused by his post. She stepped into The Shade Room and responded, “Whew chile,” to the gossip page’s repost. That’s when the petty party started.

Cam’ron responded to JuJu’s comment with a 2-minute video explaining why he broke up with her. The video kicked off with Eddie Holman’s “Hey There Lonely Girl” playing in the background and Cam directs the message to the Love and Hip Hop star who he says threatened to beat up his co-worker for unfollowing her on Instagram.

“I broke up with you because you kept threatening to beat up one of my co-workers for unfollowing you,” Cam said in the clip. “I’m too old to beat up or see somebody getting beat up who brings me $300,000 a year for unfollowing. I couldn’t take it anymore, because of the Instagram ‘follow this person, follow that person’ and you can’t beat up white people in New York, especially a white Jew. You can’t beat up any white Jewish people in New York.”

He got even more petty, and claimed that he paid for JuJu to get multiple plastic surgery jobs which she denied in a now-deleted post.

Up until this moment, Cam cited that things just wasn’t “fun anymore” which led to the long-term couple’s split in a 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club.

“It was kind of mutual,” Cam said. “For me, it just wasn’t fun anymore. When Instagram came out, it was fun in the beginning and then it became serious. [JuJu would say] ‘Why you following her?’ or, ‘You like that person picture,’ or ‘People are saying this.’ And I’m like, ‘Yo, you gotta be my best friend for because that’s what I’m in it for.’ … It just stopped being fun and I think she felt that way too.”

You can view Cam and Juju’s exchange for yourself below.