Chance the Rapper’s ‘Acid Rap’ & ’10 Day’ Mixtapes Are Now on Streaming Services

While fans are waiting for Chance the Rapper’s Owbum to hit in July, the Chicago artist is serving fans up with his classics on streaming services.

Chano hit Twitter and revealed Acid Rap and 10 Day will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms, along with the pre-order for his album, merch items and details for his upcoming tour.

Proud to announce that #10DAY & #Acidrap will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms this evening accompanied by exclusive vinyl and merch and OH YEAH THE PRE-SALE FOR MY NEW ALBUM & TOUR ON https://t.co/hpfCtUy8Hq Thank you everyone who stayed with me for so long. pic.twitter.com/ZW4COBAB9c — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) June 27, 2019

Friday pic.twitter.com/udSj2whHvT — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) June 27, 2019



Fans of Lil Chano from 79th will now get a range from “Long Time II” to “Smoke Again” to “Juke Juke” to settle their music ease. Check out the announcement tweet above and let us know which previous Chance effort is your favorite from the previously released

You’re gonna be proud of this album — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) June 24, 2019





