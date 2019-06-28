While fans are waiting for Chance the Rapper’s Owbum to hit in July, the Chicago artist is serving fans up with his classics on streaming services.

Chano hit Twitter and revealed Acid Rap and 10 Day will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms, along with the pre-order for his album, merch items and details for his upcoming tour.


Fans of Lil Chano from 79th will now get a range from “Long Time II” to “Smoke Again” to “Juke Juke” to settle their music ease. Check out the announcement tweet above and let us know which previous Chance effort is your favorite from the previously released