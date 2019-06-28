George Clinton, Doug E. Fresh and Gloria Gaynor to be Honored by the National Museum of African American Music

The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee is getting ready to honor George Clinton, Doug E. Fresh and Gloria Gaynor at the sixth annual Celebration Of Legends Gala.

The gala will be hosted by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producer Shannon Sanders and will award the three honorees for their efforts toward music. The physical award they will receive is the Rhapsody & Rhythm Award.

“Their artistry is innovative and influential, carrying an impact that can still be felt today,” sMAAM President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said. “The Rhapsody & Rhythm honorees span the breadth of African-American music, representing disco, Hip Hop and funk.”

Performers at the ceremony include Mr. Talkbox, Louis York and the Shindellas who will honor George Clinton. Fanman Scoop and DJ Mars will be on hand to celebrate Doug E. Fresh and Avery Sunshine will sing to celebrate Gaynor.

The gala will be on Thursday, June 27 at Nashville’s Music City Center.