Signature sneakers happen everyday, b — the “b” stands for basketball in this case — and now Nike is unveiling one for the “Greek Freak” himself Giannis Antetokounmpo with the fittingly named Zoom Freak 1.

The shoe was developed to match the Milwaukee Bucks star player’s range in movement on the court, like his “lethal” left step for example that’s long enough to enable him to have an almost two-step advantage according to Nike’s Senior Creative Director of Basketball Footwear Ross Klein. The Zoom Freak 1 features a multidirectional traction pattern as a result, and also boasts an impressive rubber clip that performs like an internal containment system for premium defensive stance. The pair of Zoom Air units found under the heel make for a nice addition the the silhouette’s build as well, and the custom “I Am My Father’s Legacy” etching on the outsole lends a special nod to his family heritage and that of his native origins in Greece and Nigeria alike.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s debut signature shoe with Nike, the Air Zoom Freak 1, will be available in three different colorways along with an apparel line starting tomorrow (June 29) at select Nike retailers and online. Take a look at the “Greek Freak” showing off the shoe in-motion below:



Images: Nike