Following the first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw that dropped earlier this year, Universal Pictures drops one last preview of the kinda-sorta buddy action flick, and it’s almost too much to handle — we’re talking superhuman baddies, an ass-kicking blonde bombshell and The Rock literally pulling a plane out the sky, all soundtracked to a remix of a classic cut off JAY-Z’s The Black Album.

The final trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, with the titular frenemies played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively, is filled with so much action that it’ll leave you wondering if there’s anything left to see in the actual movie. Idris Elba also has some amazing scenes playing ‘super’villain Brixton Lore, and the aforementioned bombshell Vanessa Kirby is swift, smooth and oh-so sexy as Hattie Shaw, the sister to Statham’s fan-favorite character. Oh, and that Black Album cut? Fire! We didn’t even realize a percussion-led version of “Public Service Announcement” was needed until today! Even more reason to see this Fast & Furious spinoff to get us prepared for F&F9 when it arrives next year.

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw‘ hits theaters on August 2. Watch the action-packed trailer above.