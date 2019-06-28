Jaleel White to Reprise his Role as Steve Urkel for Upcoming ‘Scooby Doo and Guess Who?’ Episode

In due time, we’ll get a long overdue dose of nostalgia, as Jaleel White announced on Instagram that he will be reprising his legendary role as Steve Urkel.

White is set to make a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? on the streaming service Boomerang.

“WAiT! ZOOM IN 😳 Scooby and Who?!?” he wrote. “Yup. Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin #SteveUrkel #UrkelBot”

He added, “Hanna Barbera once gifted me an animation cell I have til this day. To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff 🙏🏽 Enjoy!”

And his Urkelbot will also be coming along for the ride.

Jaleel White also shared that NBA star Chris Paul, singer Halsey, and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson, are all additional guest set to make an appearance on the series.

Since Family Matters ended its run in 1998, White has hosted the game show Total Blackout and starred in Me, Myself & I on CBS.

There has been no word of a Family Matters reboot, but you’ll get to see the next best thing on Thursday on Boomerang.