Joseline Hernandez just became intertwined in a custody battle with her baby’s daddy, Stevie J, after he alleged that she wasn’t allowing him to see their daughter.

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star was spotted with her new bae, who clearly doesn’t have an issue with being a step father. But now Stevie wants the Puerto Rican Princess thrown in the slammer for breaking their custody agreement.

The Blast reports that Joseline is fully denying violating the agreement for their 2-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan.

She affirms that Stevie wasn’t denied any visitations and is included in all important decisions. Hernandez filed a motion to have the Good Guy’s request denied and the entire case thrown out.

Stevie claimed that she “prohibited regular visitation and parenting time” in the five times Stevie traveled to Florida to see his daughter. The producer also says Joseline Hernandez excluded him from important decisions regarding healthcare, education and religious upbringing.